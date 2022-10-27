'Ginger not cockroach' Vistara defends in-flight meal after testing food in laboratory

A Vistara airline passenger recently took on to Twitter to share the picture of his in-flight flight. The passenger going by the name Nikul Solanki blamed the full-service provider of service him food with a Cockroad in it. Following the incident, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor came in support of his previous employer and stated that the post lacks authenticity and is an attempt to discredit the airline. Now Vistara has issued a clarification on the matter and said that the food was tested in the laboratory and what Solanki claimed to be a cockroach was actually sauted ginger.

After the post went viral on the internet, Vistara airlines responded to the post saying, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in min. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest. Thank you."

Later, the airline sent the packaged meal for testing in the laboratory and shared the result with Solanki on the mail. As per a report on Simpleflying, Solanki remains unconvinced. He subsequently called on Vistara to send him the laboratory report, citing in a legal notice that he had suffered body weakness, sickness, and fever, requiring painkillers and anti-nausea medication after consuming the meal.

Photo of a supposed cockroach in airline meal doing the rounds on Twitter. Posted by someone with just 3 followers, no other posts, and 2 months after the flight. Screams "fishy". Media, please do some basic checks before taking such posts at face value. This is a hit-job.

— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) October 15, 2022

After the passenger claimed that the packaged meal he was given on the airline's flight had a cockroach in it, former Vistara CEO and current Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioned the authenticity of the post. The aviation veteran implied that the picture and the post were an attempt to discredit the airline. To back his stand Kapoor mentioned that the post was shared months after the incident.

It is to be noted that the boarding pass shared by Solanki shows the date of flight to be August 31, while he posted the picture on October 14. Jet Airways CEO went as far as calling the post a "hit job."

