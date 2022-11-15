‘GoFirst Hay, Hay!’ Airline passengers create chaos at airport against flight delay: Watch video

India's domestic airline GoFirst has landed in trouble with its passengers once again. The airline's passengers faced issues with the cancellation and delay of flights and started protesting in front of the crew. The video of GoFirst passengers protesting in a group has been posted on social media. The video shows the crowd of passengers shouting, "GoFirst Hay Hay!" in protest of the delay in their scheduled flight. Recently, such complaints from the airline's passengers on social media have increased for the same reason.

Taking note of the incident, GoFirst responded to the video, saying, "We very sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you on account of unprecedented delay on BLR-AMD flight. This has happened due to a technical development while the aircraft reached BLR." The airline added, "GoFirst is extremely conscious of its responsibilities towards the safety of its passengers and will always stand to protect it."

The airline addressed the delay in the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight in the comments. However, the passenger, in another tweet, complained of another delay in the flight. The passenger said, "My GoFirst flight from Delhi to Mumbai got rescheduled twice in last 12 hours from 5.30 pm to 11.30 pm now. Pathetic experience. No one is answering calls on helpline. Have some important work in Bombay. Kindly call back & get this sorted. "

Recently, the airline's punctuality has become a concern. Due to concerns about aircraft availability, this effect would only last a short time. Go First passengers faced one of the worst punctuality records of the airline on November 11, 12, and 13. Many of the complaints on social media platform are around these days.

Go First already reduced the winter schedule that went into effect on 30 October and is expected to run until 25 March due to the continuous supply chain disruption that is delaying the delivery of engines and spare parts. According to the DGCA’s winter schedule, the airline has been given permission to run 1,390 weekly flight departures. Notably, it has seen a significant decrease of 40 percent from its winter plan in 2021 and from pre-COVID figures as well.