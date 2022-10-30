IndiGo plane fire: DGCA blames 'engine stall', increased airflow for incident at Delhi Airport

An IndiGo plane that attempted to take off on Friday night at the Delhi airport experienced a "engine stall" that caused a spike in airflow and a brief fire in the engine exhaust, as per DGCA. A notice that an engine on the plane with 184 people on board that was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru had failed was followed by a tremendous noise. No one on board the aeroplane was hurt, according to regulator sources.

The A320 ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 aborted takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here due to a fire in one of its engines. The plane returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely.

Videos posted on social media showed fire in one of the plane's engines and sparks flying before the takeoff was aborted. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident that happened at around 10 pm on Friday.

The investigation so far has revealed that "no. 2 engine stall" occurred leading to the surging of the airflow in the engine. Due to the surge, a momentary fire was seen in the engine exhaust, the sources said. The sources also said the crew used one fire extinguisher bottle in the no.2 engine to extinguish the fire. Earlier in the day, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said the regulator will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into the incident.

"The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded," he said. He also said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It was manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.

"DGCA will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken," he said.

Soon after the incident that took place around 10 pm on Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said officials concerned at DGCA have been directed to "look into this and furnish a report at the earliest".

In a statement issued early Saturday morning, IndiGo said the aircraft experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 12.16 am on Saturday, it added.

With inputs from PTI