हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF

Watch: Indian Coast Guard's Dornier 228 aircraft crashes in Kanpur - Video

A major tragedy was averted as the crew, including IAF personnel managed to get out of the craft in time and nobody was injured, said sources. 

Watch: Indian Coast Guard&#039;s Dornier 228 aircraft crashes in Kanpur - Video
Image for representation

A Coast Guard Dornier 228 aircraft, which took off from Chennai, skidded off the runway during touchdown at the Chakeri airport here, rammed into a concrete structure, and burst into flames.

However, a major tragedy was averted as the crew, including IAF personnel, who were scheduled to visit the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facility in Kanpur, managed to get out of the craft in time. Nobody was injured, said official sources.

Chakeri airport director B.K. Jha said the cause of the accident is being ascertained. Jha said the Dornier’s left engine developed a snag and the aircraft veered off the runway and halted after collision with a concrete structure near the tarmac.

The incident took place two days ago but came to light after a video went viral on March 6. In the visuals, the IAF personnel can be seen hurriedly disembarking and rushing towards the cockpit side to rescue the trapped crew.

Also read: WATCH: Israeli airport worker signals Russian plane with Ukrainian flag at Tel Aviv airport

Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop, highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the Indian Coast Guard.

"The aircraft is lightweight with varied operating speeds and is fuel-efficient. It has swift role-changing capabilities from maritime patrol and surveillance, to marine pollution contingency, search & rescue to medical evacuation," said an official.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IAFDornier 228 aircraftKanpurChakeri airport
Next
Story

Noida-Agra, Delhi-Jaipur expressways to soon become EV friendly with THESE many charging stations

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 1000 km journey of 11 year old child