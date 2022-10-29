topStories
'I pray everything will be fine' SCARED passenger tweets after IndiGo flight catches FIRE moments before takeoff

IndiGo airline operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced an engine fire while on take-off roll and the pilot aborted the takeoff as the aircraft returned to the bay.

 

Written By  Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

On October 28, 2022, an IndiGo flight 6E-2131 operating an Airbus A320 from Delhi to Bangalore suffered an engine stall while takeoff roll at the Delhi International Airport. While the initial reports and statement by the India's largest airliner with over 50 percent market share has suffered an engine stall, a couple of passengers later uploaded the videos on Twitter revealing the intensity of malfunction. As seen in a couple of videos, the engine caught massive fire as it was about to takeoff, forcing pilot to abort the takeoff. The aircraft was later grounded.

A passenger by the name SS Thakur wrote on his Twitter, "I pray everything will be fine." DGCA has ordered probe into the matter and stated, "On Oct 28 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. Loud bang was heard. Fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. Aircraft returned to bay."

The DGCA will carry out a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken, said Directorate General of Civil Aviation. As per IndiGo, all passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft. 

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged," said IndiGo.

IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) scheduled to depart at 9.30pm departed with a delay of 2 hrs 46 mins. The alternate flight took off at 12.16 am, IndiGo updated about the status of the flight.

