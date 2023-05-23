topStoriesenglish2611925
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Announces Domestic, International Flights From Kolkata, To Connect Bangkok, Surat, Hyderabad

Along with Bangkok-Kolkata flights, IndiGo will also begin daily flights to Surat and Hyderabad from Kolkata on July 3 as part of its domestic network expansion plan.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:23 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

IndiGo Announces Domestic, International Flights From Kolkata, To Connect Bangkok, Surat, Hyderabad

The low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights between Kolkata and Bangkok twice a week. The airline on Monday said flights from Bangkok will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays while the return flights to Kolkata will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"Our new Bangkok-Kolkata route caters to the growing demand from customers for more international connections to Southeast Asia. We are committed to providing our customers with a seamless travel experience through more flight options and hassle-free connectivity,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.

Also read: Kazakh Air Carrier FlyArystan Begins Flights On Delhi-Shymkent Route: Check Details

It will also introduce daily flights to Surat and Hyderabad from Kolkata from July 3, he said in a statement.

In addition, IndiGo will also add frequencies to existing destinations such as Bengaluru and Goa from Kolkata. The additional flights will be available from June 26. “We will continue to explore more opportunities to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time services across our unparalleled network,” he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818