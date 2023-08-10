trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647303
NewsAviation
DELHI

Independence Day 2023: Movement Of Non-Scheduled Flights Restricted At Delhi Airport On August 15

State-owned aircraft and helicopters will be permitted to fly from Delhi Airport with the governor or chief minister of a state Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators.

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 05:02 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2023: Movement Of Non-Scheduled Flights Restricted At Delhi Airport On August 15 Image for representation

Non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take off at Delhi airport for specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, according to an official. There will be no impact on the movement of scheduled flights on Independence Day at Delhi Airport, which is also the country's largest airport. The official said that no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights from 6 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm on August 15.

In this regard, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) which comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Army Aviation helicopters.

Also read: Vistara Flight Crew Celebrates Baby Girl's First Birthday Mid-Air, Heartwarming Pictures Go Viral

State-owned aircraft and helicopters will be permitted to fly with the governor or chief minister of a state Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said. Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train