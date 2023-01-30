topStoriesenglish2567179
IndiGo Calls Poha a 'Salad', Netizens School Airline on Twitter

Twitter users recently schooled IndiGo, Inid'as largest airline for passing off Poha as a Salad in one of its Social Media campaigns. 

Jan 30, 2023

IndiGo Airline, India's biggest air carrier with over 50 percent market share has generated a meme-fest on Twitter over its recent social media campaign. IndiGo, on Twitter, shared a post passing off Indian breakfast 'Poha' as a 'Salad'. In a tweet, IndiGo wrote, "Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away." However, while doing so, the budget airline used a picture of Poha. This has not gone well with the Netizens, who called out the airline for the misleading image. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it's "poha". You used to sell "upma"/ "poha" ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It's not salad @IndiGo6E. Please get your facts correct."

Another one wrote, "FYI: Salad: A cold dish of various mixtures of raw or cooked vegetables ..( Oxford dictionary) Salad: a mixture of uncooked vegetables, usually including lettuce, eaten either as a separate dish or with other food ( Cambridge dictionary)... Bakee dish apkee, jo chahey bolo".

Indian budget carrier IndiGo recently revealed that it now has 300 aircraft in its fleet. Airbus A320 CEO and NEO, A321 NEO, and ATR 72-600 aircraft are flown by IndiGo. It is to be noted the airline recently expanded its domestic as well as international operations to multiple locations across India.

With its fleet of 300 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 plus daily flights and connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

