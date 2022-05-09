A social media post on May 8 alleged the staff of IndiGo airlines barred an adolescent with special needs from boarding a plane along with his parents at the Ranchi airport on May 7. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 9 said that he himself will investigate the alleged incident of IndiGo airlines, and has further assured a probe into the matter. The incident happened at the Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport and a video clip of the showdown went viral.

He further said that there is zero-tolerance for such behaviour and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation. "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," he said in a tweet.

"And the staff then went on to state something on the lines of `behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers unfit to travel," added the post. Meanwhile, issuing a clarification over the incident the airline issued a statement saying, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7 as he was in a state of panic.

The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail. "The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay. The family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75k specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," added the statement.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief has sought a report from IndiGo on the matter. "The DGCA is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action," the officials aware of this development said.

Reports also suggest that IndiGo`s ground staff implied that the child with special needs was `unfit to fly` and made inappropriate comparisons to the child as similar to the drunk passengers unfit to travel.



The incident took place on May 7 and this came into light after a video clip of the arguments between the family and airline staff went viral and later it came to the notice of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

