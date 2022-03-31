हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigo

IndiGo passenger hacks airline's website to find his missing bag

A bizarre incident came to light after a passenger of Indigo airlines hacked the website of the company to find his bag that got exchanged with someone else's at the airport.

IndiGo passenger hacks airline&#039;s website to find his missing bag
Image for representation

How extreme can you go to find your missing luggage at the airport? Usually, when someone loses their luggage at the airport, the passengers complain to customer care. If no information is received from there, then the passengers are left with no option but to complain to the police. A software engineer Nandan Kumar took this to an extreme level after he hacked Indigo Airline's website to find his missing bag.

Bengaluru-based software engineer Nandan Kumar was travelling from Patna to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight. After reaching home, he realised that his bag got exchanged with someone else's at the airport.  After this, as anyone would do, he informed Indigo customer service about the change of bags. The whole incident came to light after he tweeted about the entire incident.

Nandan complained about this to the airline. Even after contacting customer service continuously, he did not get any response from there. Reacting to this, Nandan hacked the website to check the network log records by opening the developer console of the website. After some time, he found out about the passenger from whom his bag had been changed. They got the contact details of the passenger through a network response.

The traveller with whom the bag was exchanged lived near his house. Nandan contacted the passenger and exchanged the bags. After getting the bag, Nandan Kumar suggested to the airline company that there was a need to improve the customer service. The company also needs to fix the IVR. In addition, the website needs to be fixed first so that the customer data is not leaked.

