Chetak completes 60 years in Indian Air Force: All you need to know about the HAL Helicopter

The Chetak helicopter made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under the licence agreement has completed 60 years in India. The helicopter is the oldest operational flying machine with the Indian Air Force. To commemorate the event, the IAF will organize a conclave and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. The conclave is scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad

"It will be an honour to host our Raksha Mantri. This conclave marks the 60th year of induction of Chetak Helicopter into the Air force. Chetak Helicopter was inducted into the Air force in 1962. Today, it completes 60 years of operations not only in the Air force, but also in all three services. It operates in all terrains be it Siachen glaciers or desserts or seas," said Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal, VSM, Air officer commanding, Hakimpet.

To commemorate #Chetak helicopter completing 60 years of glorious service to the Nation, Helicopter Training School, #IAF has organised a conclave on 02 Apr 22 at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad. pic.twitter.com/6QWB1XgUWO — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 30, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the helicopter -

History

The Helicopter Division of HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) started manufacturing the Chetak helicopters in 1962, by entering an agreement with M/s SUD-AVIATION (Presently M/s AIRBUS (Former EUROCOPTER), France). The helicopter was originally called Aloutte III and was renamed to Chetak for the Indian Armed Forces. The first Chetak (Aloutte III) in ‘Fly Away’ condition was delivered in 1965.

Performance

The Chetak Helicopter is a two ton class helicopter and gets a seven-seater cabin powered by Artouste - III B turbo shaft engine. The Chetak helicopter is versatile, multi role, multi purpose, and spacious chopper suitable for commuting, cargo/ material transport, casualty evacuation, Search & Rescue (SAR), Aerial Survey & Patrolling, Emergency Medical Services, Off-shore operations and Under slung operations.

Sales

Till date, HAL has produced and sold more than 350 of these Helicopters which are in service both in India and abroad. Recently, HAL has received orders for Chetak helicopters from MOD Namibia & MoD Suriname.

Specifications

Length 12.84 m Width 2.59 m Height 2.97 m Max Take off weight 2200 kg Cruise Speed 185 Km/h Range 500 km Endurance 3.00 hr No. of Passengers 5 + 2

