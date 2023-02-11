IndiGo Passengers at Delhi Airport Suffer as Flight Gets Cancelled After Delayed Take-Off

On Friday, passengers on an IndiGo aircraft from Delhi to Leh had a difficult experience because the flight was delayed, then it took off, then it returned to the national capital, and then it was cancelled. According to passengers on flight 6E 291, the departure was supposed to take place about 8:20 am, but due to a delay, it happened at 1:30 pm. According to the passengers, the plane, which had about 180 people on board, spent some time flying over Leh but was unable to land, so it headed back to the airport in Delhi.

Amresh Kumar, one of the passengers, told PTI that at first, the pilot told the passengers that the flight would land at Chandigarh but later it came back to the Delhi airport. He also said that IndiGo officials have informed that the next flight to Leh is available only after February 18.

Passengers also staged a protest at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

"IndiGo flight 6E 291 from Delhi to Leh was delayed due to bad weather conditions. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson did not mention about the cancellation of the flight.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Indigo airlines left the luggage of 37 passengers at the airport. The incident occurred with the passengers of the airline tavelling from Vishakhapatnam to Hyderabad. The airline later clarified that the luggage of the passengers were not loaded on the flight "inadvertently". Taking action on the mistake the Indian-budget carrier later returned the bags to their owner in Vishakhapatnam.

In a statement, the airline said it ensuring that all bags are delivered safely to the customers' addresses in Visakhapatnam and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers. "We confirm that 37 bags were inadvertently left behind for flight 6E 409 departing from Hyderabad to Vishakhapatnam," it said.

