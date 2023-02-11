topStoriesenglish2572049
SpiceJet Commences Flight Operations From Goa's Manohar International Airport; Check New Routes

Spicejet also commenced flight operations on multiple routes in India under UDAN scheme or various routes like Hyderabad-Gwalior, Jaipur-Amritsar and Amritsar-Patna routes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

SpiceJet Commences Flight Operations From Goa's Manohar International Airport; Check New Routes

SpiceJet, a low-cost airline, began operating at the recently constructed Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa, on Friday. In order to connect the new facility with Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, the airline will begin operating flight services on Friday. SpiceJet said that it has recently begun operating flights from Mopa Airport to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In addition to this, the airline has commenced multiple flights under the government's regional air connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), on Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Gwalior-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur and Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar routes, it said.

"The new (Goa) airport will serve as an important entry point into north Goa for domestic as well as international tourists and travellers. We look forward to adding more flights to the facility in the near future," Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet, said.

With PTI Inputs

