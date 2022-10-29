Indigo plane fire: Aviation Ministry directs DGCA to furnish report on incident at Delhi International Airport

After an operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) encountered a technical issue during the takeoff roll, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) ordered the staff members of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to investigate the situation on Saturday. Following the directions DGCA said a complete investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and appropriate follow-up action would be taken in the incident. According to a senior DGCA official, on October 28, 2022, the IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM that was operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced an engine 2 fail warning and was unable to take off. The fire extinguisher bottle discharged with a loud bang. The plane has been grounded for examination, the official said after it returned to the bay.

"Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," tweeted the MoCA_GoI. On Friday, an aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport. According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay.

DGCA Arun Kumar said, "A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken." Earlier, on Friday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said officials concerned with the DGCA have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in an updated statement, IndiGo airline said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."

A Bangalore-bound IndiGo aircraft aborted take off at the Delhi airport after one of its engines caught fire. The flight was carrying 177 passengers and seven crew members.

As per officials, Friday at 22:08 hours, IGI Control Room received a call from the CISF Control room regarding a Fire problem in the Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane, which had just started on the runway for take-off, was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.

