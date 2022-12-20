Indigo remains India's biggest airline with over 55 percent market share: Check full list HERE

India's aviation industry is one growing at a rapid pace and is one of the busiest in the world with over 11 crore passengers carried in 2022 alone, its highest ever. In November alone, the operators carried 116.79 lakh passengers versus 105.16 lakh same month last year, a year-on-year increase of 11 per cent, data showed. Among these, the majority of passengers have preferred IndiGo as their air carrier. The budget airliner from India reported 55.7 per cent market share of the domestic aviation sector and well flew ahead of other airlines during November.

Top airlines in India (November 2022)

1. IndiGo: 65.01 lakh passengers

2. Vistara: 10.87 lakh passengers

3. Air India: 10.62 lakh passengers

4. Go First: 8.70 lakh passengers

Coming at a distant second is Vistara, a Tata Group-Singapore International Airlines JV which secured the second slot with market share of 9.3 per cent. Air India came at the third spot with 9.1 per cent market share. Both Air India and Vistara are Tata Group airlines, which means Tata now has close to 20 percent market share in India.

As per the data for November of aviation regulator DGCA released on Monday, Indigo carried 65.01 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 10.87 lakh. Air India carried 10.63 lakh passengers, Go Air with 8.70 lakh passengers, had a market share of 7.5 per cent during November and was at the fourth spot.

As per the DGCA data, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month has been 0.25 per cent, and the main reasons have been identified as weather, technical, or operational. The maximum of 41.7 per cent flights were cancelled due to technical reasons and 31.6 per cent due to weather-related reasons during the month.

Domestic aviation traffic continues to record growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 stood at 11.05 crore as against 7.26 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, registering annual growth of 52.19 per cent and monthly growth of 11.06 per cent.