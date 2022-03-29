IndiGo to resume international flights to 150 plus countries from April 2022

Scheduled international flight operations on more than 150 routes will commence in a phased manner from next month, said IndiGo in a statement.

The carrier's scheduled international flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru, it noted.

"The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka," it said.

"Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27," the airline said in the statement.

In addition to these flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and to Istanbul in June 2022.

India resumed scheduled international flights on March 27 after keeping them suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.

