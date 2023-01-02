Indigo's Hyderabad flight to be FIRST to land on Goa's new airport named after Manohar Parrikar

IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first to touch down at North Goa's newly opened Manohar International Airport (MIA) on January 5, an airport official announced on Monday. According to an MIA official, IndiGo aircraft 6E 6145 from Hyderabad would touch down at the facility at 9 am on Thursday. He stated that domestic operations would begin on Thursday and that international flights would likely follow shortly after.

At least 11 arrivals are expected at the new airport on day one of operations, the official said, adding that IndiGo, Go First, Vistara, and Akasa Air are in the process of setting up ticketing counters.

Also read: Poetic Spicejet Pilot breaks internet AGAIN with his amusing in-flight announcement: WATCH viral video

"International operations are expected to commence from the MIA soon, and we will announce the details in due course of time," the spokesman said. On December 11, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the MIA, the state's second airport after Dabolim airport in South Goa.

Earlier, the budget airline Indigo had announced to operate of 168 weekly flights from the airport making it the airline's largest-ever station in India. The flights will connect all the major Indian cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur with the airport.

The recently constructed airport is situated in Mopa hamlet in North Goa, about 35 km from the state capital Panjim, in a convenient position for commuters. Travelers have access to taxi, rail, and bus services to get to the airport.

With PTI inputs