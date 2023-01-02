Poetic Spicejet Pilot breaks internet AGAIN with his amusing in-flight announcement: WATCH viral video

A Spicejet pilot went viral on the internet in 2022 for his poetic announcements on the flight. However, that was not the end of his fame. The rhyming announcements of the pilot have got the internet's attention once again. The pilot Mohit Teotia is going viral on the internet again for his poetic announcement infused with humour. However, this time his rhymes are a bit different compared to the ones that went viral earlier.

In the most recent video posted on Instagram, Teotia can be seen making his pre-flight announcement, standing in the aisle of the plane. In his announcement, he can be heard saying, "Zara den fefdon ko aaram aur na karen dhoomrapan, warna dandniya ho sakta hai anjaam." In other words, he asks the passengers not to smoke during the flight and warns them against the punishment.

The video shared on Instagram has now got 243 thousand views and more than 21 thousand likes on Instagram. The video was shared on the social media platform with the caption saying, "Got a chance to fly with our amazing poetic captain and a great person too!! Captain, Thank you for making it a wonderful one."

In December 2022, Teotia became famous after a fellow passenger videotaped his act on a trip from Delhi to Srinagar. People were astonished at the humorous way he raised awareness of the safety precautions one should follow when flying, despite the fact that his face was not visible in the video.

Many social media users appreciated the pilot's poetic style. Commenting on the post, one of the social media users said, "Absolutely awesome welcome!!! Loved the monologue & more importantly, your Smile." At the same time, some of the social media users went as far as saying that they want their first flight to be with Teotia.