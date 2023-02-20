Irked With Flight Delay, Woman Asks ChatGPT to Write 'Passive Aggressive' Email to Airline: See Result

OpenAI's ChatGPT has been in discussions all over the internet since it was introduced in November 2022. The artificial intelligence tool generates responses to queries that the user asks for from the tool. Since people got aware of the tool, they have been using it for multiple purposes like writing emails, doing homework, and more. This time a woman used ChatGPT to write an email to an airline after her flight got delayed for six hours. Now, the email written by the artificial intelligence tool is going viral on the internet.

As per a video shared on Instagram by Cherie Luo, the chatbot composed an email as per the user's request. She shared the post with the caption, "This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?"

The video shared by Luo begins by giving a description of the situation the air traveller was in, with the text that the flight was delayed for 6 hours. Later, it shows the text she entered as her request on ChatGPT, which says, "Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist."

As soon as the request is processed the chatbot starts writing the email as requested by the user. The text written by the chatbot covers every aspect of the request by Luo and writes a mail in the first person while expressing "extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience."

The video uploaded by Luo has got more than 2 million views on the social media platform and continues to get more. While it also evoked a variety of reactions from social media users.

Many of the social media users appreciated ChatGPT for its accuracy and the content it gave considering the request. One of the social media users wrote, "THIS is the perfect use of Chatgpt lmao. The professional emails you wish you don't have to write." While another one said, "Honestly, Chat GPT amazes and scares me at the same time."