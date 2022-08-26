Jet Airways drowns passengers in nostalgia, announces to bring back ‘imli-candy’

Flyers experienced a wave of nostalgia when Jet Airways announced that its Imli Candy would soon be returning. The airline said on the social media site Twitter that the popular Imli sweets will soon return as the airline begins operations. It is to be noted that the photo shared by the airline on its social media platform said, "the joy is coming back." Furthermore, the airline asked the consumers about their "imli-story," adding to the nostalgia. Moreover, the first group of seasoned cabin crew has begun service training in preparation for Jet Airways' upcoming launch.

"It sure is! Your favourite `imli candy` is coming back soon on all Jet Airways flights! Tell us what`s your `imli candy` story?" said the airline.

It sure is!



Your favourite ‘imli candy’ is coming back soon on all Jet Airways flights!



Tell us what’s your ‘imli candy’ story? pic.twitter.com/XMEwYfvndW August 25, 2022

Many fliers shared their past experiences about Jet Airways and Imli Candy. Kabir Goswami said: "We fondly remember how me and my sister always insisted our parents to book on Jet Airways for any vacation, just for the cool JetKids stuff. Must continue with the legacy for the next gen."

Viney Kaushal said: "Some preferred you only for these yummy candies, but these were originally served on Indian Airline flights." Responding to this, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said: "Actually Jet was the first with imli candies."

Aujwalya Jyotozit talked about the pending refund saying: "Imli candy is ok. But please try and refund the amount first for which I never took a flight."

Premankur Deb shared his photograph, saying: "Photo is back in the year 2010 we were flying in Jet Airways B777 Dreamliner from Mumbai to Heathrow. And the imli candy was my all-time favourite in Jet flights. Most of my colleagues in cabin crew & I that time are very fond of collecting imli candies for crew." Anirrban Ghosh said: "I love everything about you guys. The lights in the cabin to the crew and the food. Simply awesome. Come back fast, yaar."

