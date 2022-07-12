NewsAviation
JHARKHAND

Jharkhand to have 5 more airports; Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka next after Deoghar

The announcement came from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Deoghar to inaugurate the new airport, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Jharkhand to have 5 more airports; Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka next after Deoghar

In order to improve connectivity and increase ease of travelling, Jharkhand will get three more airports, according to an announcement by Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation. In order to improve connectivity, he added that 14 additional aviation routes would be made available in the state. Scindia is travelling to Jharkhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will inaugurate Deogarh Airport in Jharkhand, among other things.

"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity," Scindia said.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport, to have flights to Patna, Kolkata, Delhi

With inputs from PTI

JharkhandDeoghar airportAviation MinisterAviationJyotiraditya Scindia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir