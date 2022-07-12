In order to improve connectivity and increase ease of travelling, Jharkhand will get three more airports, according to an announcement by Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation. In order to improve connectivity, he added that 14 additional aviation routes would be made available in the state. Scindia is travelling to Jharkhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will inaugurate Deogarh Airport in Jharkhand, among other things.

"Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity," Scindia said.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport, to have flights to Patna, Kolkata, Delhi

With inputs from PTI