Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: All you need to know about the Chopper services: Timing, prices and more

Kedarnath Dham is one of the most important pilgrimage places for Hindus. The shrine witnesses a high influx of passengers during the seasonal visits of pilgrims. However, this doesn't change the fact that the shrine is located at 12,000 feet in dangerous mountainous areas of Uttarakhand. The safest way to cross the rough terrain is through helicopters. Although crashes are rare, sometimes unpredictable weather can lead to a helicopter crash. But this does not undermine the fact that choppers are the easiest means of transportation to the top.

The temple is not accessible by road and must be accessed by an 18-kilometer uphill climb from Sonprayag. It takes a few days to get to the temple and owing to the altitude, not many people are able to visit. As a result, the Uttarakhand government began providing helicopter services to the temple. Here's everything you need to know about Kedarnath Temple helicopter services:

Helicopter Services in Kedarnath

Helicopter services in Kedarnath are very common. Hence, multiple aviation companies like Pawan Hans, Aryan Aviation, Pinnacle Air, and Heritage Aviation, among others, provide services in the region on a per-seat basis. Most of the companies in use 5-7 seater helicopters that can be hired. These are available for both one-way and round-trip services near the shrine.

Where to take helicopter?

Pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham can take a helicopter ride to arrive at the Kedarnath shrine without having to trek for days. Phata, Sersi, Sitapur, Guptkashi, Dehradun, and Delhi all have helicopter services.

Pawan Hans operates helicopters at Phata, using 6-seater Bell 407/Ecureuil B3 helicopters. The Phata helipad is located beyond Guptkashi and is also accessible by car on the route to Kedarnath.

Kedarnath Helicopter booking

Bookings for helicopters must be made online through the websites of helicopter operators. It is best to arrange helicopter flights well in advance because they are always in high demand.

Kedarnath Helicopter ticket prices

For round-trip travel on the same day to and from Kedarnath Dham, helicopter firms charge between Rs. 6500 and Rs. 8000 per person. A single side ticket can be purchased for between Rs. 3000 and Rs. 3500.