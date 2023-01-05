Know all about Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on female passenger on Air India flight

In the shocking incident, a man returning to India from New York, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger. The female co-passener, a senior citizen in her seventies, was travelling in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, when the accussed urinated on her. While the airline initially didn't register a complaint against the accused, Delhi Police has now identified the passenger, one Shankar Mishra from Mumbai. The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has urged the Bureau of Immigration to issue lookout circular against the man, to prevent him from leaving the country.

The police also said multiple teams were sent to Mumbai to nab the man but he was absconding. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man on Wednesday based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India, they said. Air India, earlier banned Mishra from flying for 30 days.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. Shankar Mishra is a resident of Mumbai, but has been absconding from his location. The Police had sent teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India

Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 "urination" incident.

Case registered in Delhi

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

With PTI inputs