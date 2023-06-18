topStoriesenglish2623107
London-Bound British Airways Flight Suffers Severe Turbulence, Crew Member Hospitalised

The crew members and passengers on the British Airways flight sustained severe injuries on the journey from Singapore to London and were in need of treatment.

Jun 18, 2023

A British Airways flight from Singapore to London was forced to return to its origin airport after encountering severe turbulence. The incident with the flight occurred at 30,000 feet in the air resulting in injuries of several crew members and leaving one in need of surgery. As per The Sun's report, the flight encountered severe turbulence over the Bay Of Bengal. During its journey, the aircraft took off from Singapore's Changi Airport and was supposed to land at London's Heathrow Airport.

The incident occurred with British Airways' Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, As per a flight tracking website, the plane returned to Changi Airport after around three hours of flight. As per The Sun's report, a witness said that the plane returned to the airport due to the turbulence. Furthermore, one of the flight attendants needed surgery after she injured her ankles during the flight.

The Sun quotes one of the witnesses saying, "From nowhere, the plane was shaking as it suddenly dropped five feet and rose again in uncomfortable jerked motions. There were screams from the passengers, and great upset spread through the cabins." Furthermore, three flyers sustained major injuries forcing the plane's re-route.

The injured crew members were treated at the Singapore Hospitals. Meanwhile, the passengers on the flight were given accommodation and were given booking on a later flight.

In a statement, a British Airways representative said, "Safety is always our priority, and we're looking after our crew after one of our flights experienced a rare episode of severe turbulence. Our highly trained team on board reassured customers, and the aircraft returned to Singapore as a precaution."

He adds, "We've apologised to customers for the delay to their flight and provided them with hotel accommodation and information on their consumer rights. We're rebooking customers onto the next available flights with us and other airlines."

