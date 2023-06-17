topStoriesenglish2622719
BRAZIL

Watch: Passenger Plane's Door Opens Mid-Flight, Video Surfaces

A video has surfaced online showing a passenger plane flying with an open emergency door while the passengers sit with the wind gushing inside the cabin of the aircraft.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

A passenger aircraft flying with travellers faced a terrifying accident after the emergency door of the aircraft opened mid-flight. The incident occurred in Brazil while the plane was on its journey from Sao Luis to Salvador on June 12. After the incident, the aircraft made an emergency landing. The whole incident was caught on camera, and the video shows the opened door while the aircraft was flying with the passengers onboard. As per local media reports, the incident occurred with a small passenger aircraft. 

As per local media reports, the plane had a popular South American singer Tierry on the flight at the time of the incident. The video shared on social media begins by showing passengers sitting with the wind gushing inside the plane's cabin. A few seconds in, the camera turns to show the open door. The passenger filming then leans forward to get a better look at the emergency door, and through the clouds, we can see the flying hundreds of feet above lush fields.

The incident with the small passenger plane occurred after 30 minutes of flight. To ensure passengers' safety, the plane landed at Hugo Da Cunha Machado Airport in Brazil. As per local media reports, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident comes after a group of six individuals, including a youngster and a newborn baby, escaped a sudden loss of power on a plane in Brazil earlier this year. They were able to land safely thanks to the emergency parachute that was deployed.

