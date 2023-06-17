Watch: Passenger Plane's Door Opens Mid-Flight, Video Surfaces

A passenger aircraft flying with travellers faced a terrifying accident after the emergency door of the aircraft opened mid-flight. The incident occurred in Brazil while the plane was on its journey from Sao Luis to Salvador on June 12. After the incident, the aircraft made an emergency landing. The whole incident was caught on camera, and the video shows the opened door while the aircraft was flying with the passengers onboard. As per local media reports, the incident occurred with a small passenger aircraft.

As per local media reports, the plane had a popular South American singer Tierry on the flight at the time of the incident. The video shared on social media begins by showing passengers sitting with the wind gushing inside the plane's cabin. A few seconds in, the camera turns to show the open door. The passenger filming then leans forward to get a better look at the emergency door, and through the clouds, we can see the flying hundreds of feet above lush fields.

The incident with the small passenger plane occurred after 30 minutes of flight. To ensure passengers' safety, the plane landed at Hugo Da Cunha Machado Airport in Brazil. As per local media reports, no one was injured in the incident.

Sobrevivieron para contarla



En pleno vuelo se abrió la puerta del avión donde viajaban integrantes de la banda musical brasileña Tierry.

La aeronave viajaba desde São Luís y tuvo que aterrizajar de emergencia.

No hubo incidentes que lamentar.pic.twitter.com/GvKhw4w97b — Janosik García (@Janosikgarciaz) June 13, 2023

