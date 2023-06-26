Air India Passenger Arrested For 'Defecating, Urinating, Spitting' On Mumbai-Delhi Flight

A male passenger travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested for allegedly defecating, urinating and spitting in the aircraft. As per a report on ANI, the incident took place on June 24, 2023 when a male passenger travelling on Air India Flight AIC 866 (AI-866) from Mumbai to Delhi, misconducted in the aircraft on row 9 of the aircraft. The passenger, a cook from Africa was seated on 17F, officials said. According to the FIR filed by the flight captain at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport police station, on June 24, the flight was in the air when the passenger seated on seat no. 17F defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft.

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight. Later, the flight captain was also informed of the misconduct. According to the complaint, fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

Further, according to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company immediately and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival. The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa and was travelling to Delhi on the Air India flight AIC 866 on June 24.

Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."

As seen on the flight tracking website FlightAware, the airline operates the Flight AI866 on a daily basis from Mumbai to Delhi. The flight originates from Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9 AM and lands at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 11.10 AM. The airline has deployed an Airbus A321 aircraft for the flight.