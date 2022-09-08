Man at Indore international airport makes 'bomb in bag' joke, pays the price
The man who made the 'bomb in bag' joke was thoroughly checked by the security personnel at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai International airport and was later interrogated, reports PTI.
- The man was travelling with his family
- The 3 members of the family were interrogated
- They had to write an apology letter for the joke
A family of three paid a price for making a joke about a "bomb in the bag" at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore since they had to go through extensive interrogation and a search and were only released after submitting a written apology. They were likewise late for their flight. Airport director CV Ravindran said on Wednesday that a man arrived at the airport on Monday night and joked that he had a "bomb" in his suitcase during a security check, alerting officials at the aerodrome.
Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them, he said. The man was travelling with his wife and daughter. During questioning, the man apologized for his irresponsible act, and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, Ravindran said, adding because of search and questioning, the trio missed their flight.
The Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allowed the family to leave the airport only after the man submitted a written apology. The matter was not handed over to the police for probe, he added.
With inputs from PTI
