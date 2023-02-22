'More Airports, Better Connectivity': PM Narendra Modi Praises Aviation Sector's Development

With additional airports and improved connectivity, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the aviation industry is bringing people together and advancing national growth. The domestic flight traffic reached a new post-COVID high of around 4.45 lakh on February 19, according to a tweet from Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, which the prime minister reposted.

"More airports and better connectivity...The aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress," Modi said in a tweet.

Prior to COVID, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on Monday, Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scales a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday. "Yet another milestone! Indian civil continues to soar! "Scindia had said.

Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27. The country's aviation sector is on the recovery path after the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted it.

With PTI Inputs