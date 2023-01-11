Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: How IAF secured Russian aircraft amid scare in Jamnagar

An unusual incident took place on January 9, when the Goa-bound Azur Air flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat following a bomb threat. The flight carrying 235 passengers made a landing at an IAF airbase. However, the National Security Guard (NSG) found nothing suspicious in the aircraft, still as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was taken to an isolated location at the military airport. The Indian Air Force (IAF) activated the security protocols at the Jamnagar airport as soon as the agencies received inputs about the possible bomb scare on the Goa-bound Russian Azur Air aircraft. IAF just had 50 minutes of response time to make the required preparations for the landing of the plane.

"After taking the aircraft to an isolated location at the military airport which is mainly responsible for the safety of the industrial hub, the IAF officials instructed the ground staff and Garud Special Forces personnel to help in the safe evacuation of passengers on board," defence officials said.

After parking the aircraft safely in the isolation bay, the IAF staff evacuated 236 passengers to safety from the plane, they said. IAF officials led by Air Commodore Anand Sondhi provided immediate hospitality to make the passengers comfortable there. Soon after, the National Security Guard (NSG) bomb squad was flown in a special Air Force aircraft to scan the Azur Airplane and personal baggage before clearing the flight for departure to its final destination - Dabolim airport, Goa.

#NSG bomb disposal teams flown in by IAF aircraft scanned the aircraft & personal baggage before clearing the flight for departure to its final destination - Dabolim Airport, Goa. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/FljiQOmgPs — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 10, 2023

The top IAF brass from air headquarters was continuously keeping a close watch on the late-night developments. At the same time, officials on the ground ensured a quick evacuation of passengers from the plane. The officials said such emergencies are generally handled by airports run by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry but this time there was not much time for the aircraft to be allowed to move to Mumbai, Goa, or Ahmedabad and Jamnagar was chosen for ensuring the safety of passengers.

The Moscow-Goa charter flight made an emergency landing in Gujarat`s Jamnagar on Monday after a bomb threat. The flight arrived at its destination at Dabolim airport on Tuesday (January 10) afternoon. The Russian Embassy issued a statement saying they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities are inspecting the aircraft," said the Russian Embassy in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)