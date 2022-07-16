Landing at the destined airport and not being able to find your luggage can be no less than a nightmare. Over a bunch of 50 passengers travelling from Dubai to Pune in SpiceJet SG52 on July 14 experienced something similar when they did not receive their luggage on Pune airport. The passengers were left stranded as they found out their luggage hadn't reached the destined airport.

Even after waiting for hours for their baggage, passengers did not receive any communication from the airlines. Until Friday (July 15) evening, there was no communication from the airlines about the whereabouts of their luggage.

Multiple passengers took to Twitter to complain about their lost luggage and to seek a response from SpiceJet.

@flyspicejet it’s 51hrs now,have lost our luggage , no clothes and medicine and needed things , how much patience do you expect from us. No one answering on phone. And Spicejet Social Media team is just sending one msg copy paste to keep patience.@AAI_Official @timesofindia — shanti iyer (@shantiiyer10) July 16, 2022

"It’s 51hrs now,have lost our luggage , no clothes and medicine and needed things , how much patience do you expect from us. No one answering on phone. And Spicejet Social Media team is just sending one msg copy paste to keep patience," tweeted a user.

“Spicejet my problems are not solving, I just came to know after sitting inside metro that someone has opened my bag after giving it into luggage, my bag used to have one tightening strap which is missing.. will reach Rohtak at around 10 then check and confirm if anything missing,” read a tweet.

“Dear SpiceJet kindly let me know how much more time does your team need now...its been 20 days since we received fully damaged luggage, let us be honest here and let me know whether SpiceJet is replacing total damaged luggage or not...awaiting your response and please…” read another tweet.

SpiceJet has been replying to tweets asking the passengers to stay patient as they solve the issue. SpiceJet spokesperson recently said that the remaining bags are said to arrive by the weekend and as per global industry practices, baggage are being delivered within 48 hours.

