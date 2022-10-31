Mumbai airport unveils revamped GA terminal facility for private jets, to be operational from THIS day

To make travelling more convenient and comfortable for passengers, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to launch its all-new, revamped General Aviation (GA) terminal to welcome the passengers with luxurious facilities from November 1. The revamped terminal offers facilities such as booking of the meeting and conference room with audio and video aids, expansive lounges with butler service, and round-the-clock staff-on-call, among others. The terminal handles on average 2,400 fliers per month through 750 domestic and international flights. The terminal witnesses some 80 fliers arriving or departing with 25 flights on average.

In the first seven months of 2022, the airport handled 6,081 passengers at the general aviation terminal, according to Mumbai Airport. The terminal offers expansive lounges with butler service all complemented with a curated menu of super-food lite bites, a stylish bar to global cuisine served via a buffet, and as per an a la carte menu.

The travellers will be welcomed at the resplendent reception area by the staff on call 24 X 7. From essential business requests to indulging when on leisure travel, CSMIA’s GA terminal, spread over 753.26 sq. mt, redefines luxury.

The terminal has been built to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from the airport. The all-new GA terminal at Mumbai Airport is a modern and stellar space that prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of passengers at all times.

The terminal offers an efficient processing area with Customs and Immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the Terminal. Besides, having an access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, and IT system integrated systems, passengers are efficiently processed through all interaction points such as enabling the boarding pass, dedicated porter service, check-in, and hand baggage processing, with a minimum waiting period. In addition, the terminal is fully accessible to our passengers with special needs and passengers with reduced mobility.

The Terminal can handle over 50 passengers every hour, thus ensuring that passengers board their flights on time, every time. With the GA Terminal and the newly developed, General Aviation Aircraft Parking stands being co-located, passengers will find it more convenient to travel to and from the aircraft for boarding or de-boarding in no time.

(With inputs from agencies)