Mumbai International airport conducts bomb threat evacuation mock drill

The city airport held a simulation drill on Saturday with numerous internal and external stakeholders to evaluate its security preparedness at the facility. As part of this, the private airport operator conducted a full-scale bomb threat drill for approximately 1.35 hours starting at 1.02 pm on Saturday, it said. Passengers were not inconvenienced, and the practice had no negative effects on the facility's operations. The simulated drill took place in terminal 2 (T2), where the airport was informed of a bomb threat in the late afternoon.

According to the airport operator, the drill, which was conducted as a surprise, tested not only the airport's emergency response system but also its calm coordination to avert the catastrophe.

The airport organises emergency mock drills on a time-to-time basis to assess the airport staff's alertness, efficiency, and preparedness. Simulated exercise is also a part of the efforts to improve the safety measures, which are highly critical in cases of a threat to the life of passengers and employees.

Also read: IRCTC announces air tour package for Kerala; Check price, details here

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization and DGCA regulations, all airports and airlines globally are required to conduct a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise once every two years.

"The mock-drill is a very important exercise to keep our disaster management systems updated and on point. With the airport looking at digital transformations of a whole new level, we expect to bring down our response times even further," said a Mumbai Airport spokesperson.

With inputs from PTI