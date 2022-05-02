SpiceJet flight SG-945 operating a Boeing 737 plane faced severe turbulence while flying from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal, leaving 13 passengers injured. Now a video of the plane has surfaced online revealing the extent of damage inside the plane cabin.

The video, reportedly being shot by one of the passengers highlights the damage to the roof panels, which fell down during the incident. Also, oxygen masks were seen hanging in the video, while multiple storage compartments were also left open.

The Boeing B737 aircraft operating as SpiceJet flight SG-945 was provided with immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Durgapur, and the airline said that it is "providing all possible medical help to the injured".

According to sources, passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport. The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. Speaking to ANI, an injured passenger Akbar Ansari said that the mid-air turbulence was a result of extremely bad weather.

"The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. A Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence," Ansari said.

SpiceJet has expressed its regret in a statement. "SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a probe has begun.

With inputs from ANI