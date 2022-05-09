To carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10, an official said. For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 am to 5 pm.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 pm. The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recently reported a jump in passenger movement as the government reopened international borders and regular international flights were resumed. CSMIA had roughly 6.3 lakh passenger movement in just one month. Mumbai Airport saw almost 120 daily movements to a total of 41 overseas destinations from March 27 to April 27, 2022.

Around 2.8 lakh foreign passengers arrived in the first month, with around 3.5 lakh international passengers departing from CSMIA. With over 1.62 lakh passengers travelling in a month, Dubai took first place as a destination. With 0.43 lakh and 0.40 lakh passengers moving through the CSMIA, Abu Dhabi and Singapore were rated second and third, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

