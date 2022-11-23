Nagpur Airport becomes 5G enabled! Gets ultrafast internet connectivity after Pune

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur will now have access to Bharti Airtel's 5G Plus service, making it the second airport in the state to have access to such high-speed telecom services. The other three airports with Airtel 5G Plus are the new terminals in Bengaluru, Pune, and Varanasi. One of the first eight cities in the nation to receive the Airtel 5G Plus service was Nagpur. The announcement closely followed the deployment of the 5G services at Pune Airport.

The services are currently available at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations, it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled."I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, becomes the second airport in the state to have Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live," said George Mathen, CEO - of Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel, in the statement.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati. Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. With the extension of the services to these cities, people will have access to faster internet.

(With inputs from ANI)