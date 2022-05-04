The passengers at domestic terminal of Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport were asked to evacuate the airport after the authorities received a phone call claiming a 'suspicious object' has been planted at the terminal. The search for the object has begun.
It is a developing story, details awaited.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.