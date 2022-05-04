हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nepal airport

Nepal International Airport's domestic terminal vacated over potential bomb threat

The Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport was vacated after authorities received a phone call claiming that a suspicious object had been planted inside the terminal.

Nepal International Airport&#039;s domestic terminal vacated over potential bomb threat
Nepal International Airport (file pic)

The passengers at domestic terminal of Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport were asked to evacuate the airport after the authorities received a phone call claiming a 'suspicious object' has been planted at the terminal. The search for the object has begun. 

It is a developing story, details awaited. 

 

