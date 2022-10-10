New terminal at Chennai International Airport to get design inspired by Temples, Sarees - Check pics HERE

Tamil Nadu is known for its temples worldwide and each temple bears the character and style belonging to its time. People from all over the world visit the state to explore its unique culture and visit these beautiful temples. The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai will now give a glimpse of the unique temples to the passengers at the airport itself as the architecture of the new terminal is inspired by the entrance of temples, the famed architectural marvels of the region. Not only this, the new integrated terminal’s ceiling is inspired by Bharatanatyam, the classical Indian dance form nurtured in Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai airport took to Twitter to share this update. “Chennai Airport New Integrated Terminal Update 11 | Tamil Nadu is known as the 'Land of Temples' and each temple bear the character & style belonging to its time. The vestibule of new terminal is inspired from entrance of temples, the famed architectural marvels of the region,” read the tweet.

Chennai Airport New Integrated Terminal Update 11 | Tamil Nadu is known as the 'Land of Temples' and each temple bear the character & style belonging to its time. The vestibule of new terminal is inspired from entrance of temples, the famed architectural marvels of the region. pic.twitter.com/MauZD3x0kd — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) October 9, 2022

The Chennai airport terminal has further designed the roof false ceiling as a folded pattern of a saree. “Chennai Airport New Integrated Terminal Update 09| Saree is widely regarded as a symbol of grace. The texture of saree is a major element of Bharatanatyam, the classical Indian dance form nurtured in Tamil Nadu. The roof false ceiling has been designed as a folded pattern of a saree,” read the tweet of the Chennai airport.

Chennai Airport New Integrated Terminal Update 09|Saree is widely regarded as a symbol of grace.The texture of saree is a major element of Bharatanatyam,the classical Indian dance form nurtured in Tamil Nadu.The roof false ceiling has been designed as a folded pattern of a saree. pic.twitter.com/Dmns8ri4gf October 5, 2022

Also read: German airline Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags for luggage tracking, says 'danger to flight'

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) started testing interior lighting and other electrical work in April after half the construction of the airport was completed. The terminal once completed, will have 10 baggage conveyor belts, 38 self-service kiosks, 38 lifts, 46 escalators, 12 walkalators, and more than 100 check-in counters.