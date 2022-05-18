Jet Airways has welcomed Akasa Air on Twitter as Rakesh Jhunjunwala-backed airline announced its airline code on Twitter. Both the airlines will soon start their commercial flight operations in India. In a tweet, Jet Airways said “Niner Whiskey welcomes Quebec Papa to the party we're about to gatecrash together!.” 9W (Niner Whiskey) is the code for Jet Airways, while QP (Quebec Papa) is the code for Akasa Air.

Niner Whiskey welcomes Quebec Papa to the party we're about to gatecrash together! @AkasaAir https://t.co/0qki02qwpS — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 17, 2022

Akasa Air on May 17 announced its airline code to be ‘QP’ and plans to start its commercial flight operations in July this year. The airline received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

Similarly, Jet Airways on May 15 conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people, including officials of the aviation regulator DGCA, onboard the aircraft. Proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC). The first of the three proving flights were conducted on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Govt also gave security clearance to Jet Airways as the airline conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport in a step toward obtaining the air operator certificate.

Currently, airlines like Indigo, GoAir, and Spicejet are prominent low-cost air carriers, Akasa Air will join these airlines. On the other hand, airlines like Air India, and Vistara, operate as full-service providers with international operations as well and Jet Airways will soon join them.

All in all, experts are bullish about the Indian aviation market with the arrival of these two new airlines. Also, the government opened international travel this year itself after 2 long years of the pandemic.

