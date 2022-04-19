India's domestic air industry is once again flourishing with passenger traffic reaching pre-covid levels, two years after first lockdown was implemented. As per the latest data shared by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the domestic traffic on Sunday (April 17) reached 4 lakh daily passengers for the first time in two years. Scindia expressed confidence about India's aviation industry getting back to the normal pre-pandemic level.

Calling the domestic passengers "historic" Scindia, he said, "It was a very difficult time in the previous years due to the covid pandemic. We have seen over 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 lakhs passengers in a day over the last 10 days. I'm confident that travelling--both domestically and internationally, in India is coming back strong."

Not just domestic aviation, but India also resumed scheduled commercial international flights from March 27. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has imposed a fare cap for 15 days due to the pandemic, so the government may control the fare hike on the sale of air tickets for the last time as the airlines companies have urged the Ministry to remove the fare limit. The Ministry had issued a hundred per cent capacity operations after two years.

"If we talk about the fare caps, then it is my responsibility to the passengers as well as to the airlines. The passengers should get the accessible fare and the airlines are also able to survive, especially when the Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has increased at a rapid pace to Rs 1,20,000 per kilolitres; which translates to a difference of about sixty per cent in just one to one and a half years. At present, the fare which is applicable for 15 days is on the rolling system. The decision to remove it will be taken at an appropriate time," Scindia told ANI.

Meanwhile, he stated that the aviation industry should run under a 100 per cent free market. "It is our endeavour that from the beginning, the aviation market should run on the basis of 100% free market in the sector," he added.

Notably, Scindia has appealed to all air travellers that although the airline companies are to operate at full capacity, "but do not reduce your defences in the pandemic.""It is my humble request to the air travellers to wear masks and follow the rules. Be sure to wear a mask during the flight," he said. Further, Scindia stressed that the Ministry has withdrawn the mandatory RT-PCR report for domestic travel but "a few states can conduct the test as per their requirement."

"The Ministry has abolished the need for RT PCR, but many states keep some rules on the basis of their ideology, worrying about their area. It`s our responsibility to give that right. RT-PCR is not required for domestic flights at the national level. If the state believes that cases are increasing in their place, then this right will be made in their place," Scindia said.

