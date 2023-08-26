trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653823
'No Parking': Delhi Airport Struggles To Provide Parking Space For Planes For G20 Summit

Commercial airlines have been directed to reduce the flight frequency at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to ensure smooth operations for the movement of delegates participating in the G20 Summit.

Delhi is preparing for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. Meanwhile, Delhi Airport is struggling to provide parking space for the aircraft as per Business Standards's report. With the influx of flights during this period, the government is taking various measures to manage the space for the various aircraft. The report suggests, around a thousand commercial flights have been rescheduled or cancelled during the G20 Summit scheduled. Furthermore, the airlines have been ordered to reduce flight frequency during this period.

The flights to be operated from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will remain affected between September 8 and September 10. Business Standard's report claims that IGIA does not have enough space to provide parking space for commercial flights while also catering to the needs of the flights of G20 delegates.

The largest airport in the nation, the Delhi Airport, contains close to 220 parking spaces. However, a rise in aviation traffic means that all of these locations are being used. In addition, the engine problems and bankruptcy of GoFirst have grounded 50 planes in Delhi. As a result, parking spaces at the airport are quite limited.

With India hosting the G20 Summit, premiers of over 30 countries will be participating in international discussions. The list includes world leaders like Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Leaders from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union are among the G20 cohort.

