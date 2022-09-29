Noida International Airport: All you need to know - Design, Features, Capacity and more

Uttar Pradesh will soon add a ‘Jewel’ in its crown as Noida International airport at Jewar is set to change the state’s outlook altogether. With the commencement of flight services at Jewar airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the state will experience a boost in tourism, and will further enhance the economy. It is being developed by Flughafen Zurich AG (Zurich Airport) south of Greater Noida with a four-phase master plan to handle 60 million passengers per annum in the future. The project's final phase envisions 2 runways that will be later expanded to six runways and 4 terminals - making it the largest airport in India.

About Noida International airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of this airport on November 25, 2021, and the project is said to reach completion by 2024. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in December 2020, approved the airport’s design, name, and logo as Noida International Airport. The brand logo is a symbol that shows a Sarus Crane - the state bird of UP - in flight.

The Uttar Pradesh government and Zurich Airport signed a 40-year concession agreement on October 7, 2020, after the latter placed the highest bid of Rs 400.97 per passenger beating Adani Enterprises, DIAL, and Anchorage Infra (Fairfax) when financial bids were opened in November 2019.

The project’s site is located east of the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, about 70 km from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Transportation facilities from Noida International airport:

According to the official spokesman, the airport will be linked to Greater Noida via a new metro line and have a station on the 886 km Delhi - Varanasi High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) project.

In addition, a 31 km road will be built by NHAI linking the airport with the under construction 1350 km Delhi - Mumbai Expressway. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also been preparing for a new metro line linking Knowledge Park II and Jewar airport.

Developmental Phases of Noida international airport:

In the first phase, the airport envisions a 90,000 Sqm Terminal 1 building, 4150 x 45 Code `E` runway (Runway 10/28) fully supported by CAT III approach lighting and visual aids, parallel end-to-end taxiway, Air Traffic Control (ATC) building, cargo facility, commercial developments, metro and high-speed rail stations, and other amenities.

In the second phase, a mirror development of Phase 1, with a new Terminal 2, a new runway, and a parallel taxiway will take place.

The third phase will focus on a new Terminal 3 over an area of 1,60,000 Sqm, a new 2nd parallel taxiway conforming to Code F CAT III operations, 3 rapid exit taxiways, and apron expansion with 37 additional bays

The airport's final phase envisions a new Terminal 4 with an area of 1,60,000 Sqm, expansion of the cargo terminal to 1,50,000 Sqm, apron expansion for 25 additional bays, 3 rapid exit taxiways in the northern runway, and a 2nd parallel taxiway conforming to Code F CAT III operations.

How Noida International airport will change the state?

The Noida international airport project has pushed the once sleepy Jewar town into the high-speed development mode. Being the venue of Asia`s largest upcoming airport, a large number of upcoming projects have now turned the region into a new hub of development.

In August, it got its first government degree college and by the end of this year, the region will have the district`s only government-run trauma and multispecialty hospital. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh credits the people of the region for the development of the area.

"When the government approved the airport project in 2017, our main concern was land acquisition as in 2011, we had seen widespread protests and even shootings just 30 kilometers away in Bhatta-Parsaul," he said. Earlier in June this year, the Uttar Pradesh government sanctioned a skill development center for Jewar.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh said that the airport project has attracted a host of investments in Jewar. "Since April 2022, 112 industries have been set up here with investments of Rs 7,547 crore. These are expected to generate 3,900 jobs," he said. "Industrial projects such as apparel park, film city, logistics park, toy city, and medical device park are also set to generate employment," Singh said.

(With inputs from IANS)