Noida International Airport to have modern infrastructure, to get hotel with ‘smart technology’

The Noida International Airport has chosen Roseate Hotels and Resorts to build an airport hotel at the planned greenfield airport in Delhi-NCR in an effort to construct a modern, consumer-focused infrastructure for air travellers. According to a representative for Noida International Airport, the hotel would be a completely new concept with smart technology, such as smartphone access, and services expressly created to meet the increasing needs and expectations of international leisure and business travellers.

Roseate Hotels, owned and operated by Bird Group, have been selected for their excellent customer service, sustainability ethos, digital approach and their commitment to showcasing a new spectrum of hospitality.

Also read: Oman’s budget carrier SalamAir adds Bangkok to route book with 3 flights every week

Roseate Hotels will bring a one-of-a-kind stay experience that is unique by design, heritage, location, character, facilities, and personalised service around customer experience with sustainable luxury. The hotel will feature online check-in and check-out, instant online room allotment and smartphone room access. The aesthetics of the property will reflect the warmth of Indian hospitality in over 220 well-appointed rooms and a suite of banquet, dining and wellness spaces, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel will be located in close proximity to the airport terminal and will be the first step towards building NIA as a business and leisure centre for the region.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said: "We are pleased to welcome Roseate Hotels to Noida International Airport. This marks the start of our journey towards developing a modern, consumer-centric infrastructure for travellers as well as the visitors at the airport.

"Roseate Hotels understand the needs of Indian customers, come with a rich experience in managing airport hotels, and share our ethos of a digital-led experience and sustainable infrastructure that we hope will be an extension of the experience we aim to provide at the airport. The hotel will be a catalyst for Noida International Airport to become a leading destination for travel, leisure, business, shopping, entertainment and stay, with hassle-free multimodal accessibility."

The spokesperson, Roseate Hotels, said: "We are excited to be selected as the hotel partner for Noida International Airport, one of the most awaited airports in the country. It is a proud moment for us to have won this bid. We want to build a property that brings a world-class experience to our guests from India and abroad with customer-focused efficiencies.

"The hotel will be built within walking distance of the Noida International Airport terminal, providing easy accessibility and multi-modal connectivity. We aspire to deliver excellence that is synonymous with the brand. We are looking forward to showcasing a world-class hotel built keeping sustainability and cutting-edge technology at the helm. India`s aviation and hospitality industry is poised for unprecedented growth in the coming years. Noida International Airport is a spectacular new chapter in this growth story, and we are equally delighted to be a part of it."

With inputs from IANS