Oman’s budget carrier SalamAir adds Bangkok to route book with 3 flights every week

Oman's budget carrier SalamAir has announced the addition of a direct connection between Muscat and Bangkok, with three flights per week starting on December 18th, 2022, in order to expand and improve air connectivity with one of the Sultanate's favourite destinations. As revealed by the air carrier, flights to Bangkok from Muscat will depart on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. On the other hand, return flights will fly on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The company claims that the route has a high demand for leisure tourism on both sides. In SalamAir’s route book, Bangkok is the second destination in Thailand, and with it the company is planning to offer diverse routes as well.

The new destination in its network marks the airline’s further expansion into Southeast Asia. The route has seen strong demand for both outbound and inbound flights. For people living in Oman and those wanting to take connecting flights, it’s a convenient non-stop flight to Bangkok for a dream holiday, shopping, relaxation, or medical tourism purposes.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “Bangkok remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Omanis and expats. We are delighted to commence flights between Muscat and Bangkok, providing our customers with a perfect value-for-money product that allows them to be flexible, save on airfare with our competitive pricing and add services they prefer. The flights will boost tourism, economic relations, and business opportunities between Oman and Thailand. The airline’s network expansion strategy is dedicated to increasingly connecting more destinations along new sectors to establish a strong pan-international presence.”.

The carrier, which operates six A320neo and four A321neo, is confident Bangkok will appeal to a broad range of leisure travellers looking to satisfy their wanderlust. The journey between Muscat and Bangkok will take about 6 hours.

With the high demand for unique tourist destinations such as Bangkok, SalamAir looks forward to welcoming customers onboard these new flights soon. Air tickets for this route and other flights of SalamAir can be purchased on the official website of the airline www.salamair.com, mobile app, call center, as well as accredited agencies of the air carrier.