trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647797
NewsAviation
DELHI

NRIs Alert! Landing At Delhi Airport? Punjab Government Takes This Big Decision

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will provide NRIs and relatives with multiple facilities needed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 07:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

NRIs Alert! Landing At Delhi Airport? Punjab Government Takes This Big Decision Image for representation

In a landmark initiative aimed at facilitating the NRIs landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave approval to set up a facilitation centre at the arrival hall of the international terminal. The centre will be manned round the clock and will provide assistance to all the NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal.

Efforts will be made to provide suitable sitting arrangement for the passengers or their relatives in the facilitation centre, an official statement said. The passengers or relatives will be given assistance regarding arrival flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and others at the airport.

Also read: Watch: Plane Crash Lands On Busy Road, Brings Traffic To Standstill

In case passenger desire, the centre will have tie-ups with taxi services available at reasonable rates. In addition, it will also have vehicles at its disposal for helping passengers for local movement to Punjab Bhawan and at other places in close vicinity.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train