Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the concept image of Air India's Airbus A380 via his Twitter handle calling it 'India's first A380', which is a design by aero concepts. It is to be noted that Air India's fleet has multiple Airbus aircraft like Airbus A320neo and others, but the Airbus A380 is not a part of the Indian airline's fleet. Moreover, the said aircraft is famous as the world's biggest passenger aircraft and is part of many airlines' fleets like Emirates. Furthermore, the manufacturers have stopped the production of the said aircraft since mid-2021.

The tweet of the Paytm founder said, "Wow! Our country's first A380 delivered today, Congratulations, Air India." The tweet from Vijay Shekhar Sharma is getting a lot of reactions from users on social media. Many of the users have pointed out that the image in the post is a concept image of an Airbus A380 with Air India's livery by Aeroconcepts.

One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "It’s a concept image. It’s done by talented aeroconcepts folks!" One other user commented on a post saying, "Don't remember reading about any Air India plans to get an A380."

Also read: IndiGo staff mass sick leave: Airline to address issues with employees related to remuneration

Airbus A380 is one of the most important planes in aviation history, not only for being the world's biggest passenger plane but also for being an aircraft to fly with aviation fuel derived from cooking oil. Based on the manufacturer's claim, the 249 A380 aircraft have to be delivered to 14 customers by December 2022. However, Tata-owned Air India is not one on the list.

The customer list of Airbus for A380 is studded with names like British Airways, Asiana, China Southern, Etihad, Emirates, Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, ANA and Thai Airways. The company also claims that the aircraft has performed its duties for seventy-plus destinations covering more than 400 airports. Furthermore, the manufacturer also claims more than 7,300,000 flight hours for the aircraft.