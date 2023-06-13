Pithoragarh’s Naini Saini Airport Receives Aerodrome License By DGCA, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Applauds Move

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after an aerodrome licence was issued to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for Naini Saini Airport, Pithoragarh. On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami said, "It is a big step towards strengthening the air connectivity of the state." With the issuance of an aerodrome license for Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), everyone will get landing and take-off facility at Naini Saini Airport Pithoragarh.

Earlier DGCA had issued the license which authorizes the aerodrome to be used as a regular place of landing and departure. "The license authorizes the aerodrome to be used as a regular place of landing and departure to all persons on equal terms and conditions for operation by aircraft requiring specifications of the runway and associated facilities including granted exemptions equal to or less than those indicated in the aerodrome Manual, subject to the conditions as contained in schedule-I and for a period as shown in Schedule-II hereto," the official notification said.

Fly Big Airline has already been asked to start fixed-wing aircraft services from Pithoragarh from January 31, the Union minister said in the letter. Fixed-wing flight operations will be operated by the firm between Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Pantnagar-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Hindon, Hindon-Pithoragarh, Pithoragarh-Dehradun, and Dehradun-Pithoragarh under the arrangement.

Also read - CISF Personnel Saves Woman Attempting Suicide At Hyderabad International Airport: Watch

Furthermore, under the Prime Minister’s Dekho Apna Desh initiative direct flight from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to Mopa, Goa has been introduced by IndiGo. The maiden flight took off on May 23, in the presence of CM Dhami. The aircraft was co-piloted by a woman officer - Shasha Saldanha. The co-pilot is from the hometown of former defense minister - Manohar Parrikar. She was specially asked to co-pilot the flight as a sign of women empowerment.