PM Narendra Modi Bangalore Visit: Kempegowda International Airport to get new Terminal 2 TODAY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his tour of South India today starting on November 11 and will also visit Bengaluru to launch slew of development project. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru. The new swanky terminal at the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely.

Due to PM Modi's visit to the Airport, the Bengaluru International Airport has issued a passenger advisory. The caption of the Bengaluru Airport's Twitter said, "Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly."

It further said, "Passengers are advised to avoid the toll road and take the Mylanahalli-Begur road between 08:00 hrs - 15:00 hrs from the city towards the Airport and 09:00 hrs - 17:00 hrs from the Airport towards the city."

Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from @BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly.#BLRairport #Bengaluru #travel #traveladvisory pic.twitter.com/qmn5TVTQyZ — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) November 10, 2022

The Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor.

A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

Spread in a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932.

The Benglauru International Airport's new terminal will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore. Officials said that the new 'Terminal in a Garden' is set to boost BLR Airport's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed.

With agencies inputs