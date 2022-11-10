Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport gets SWANKY new Terminal 2: All you need to KNOW - Design, Features, Capacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11. The new swanky terminal at the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. The Bengaluru International Airport is counted among the best in the country along with the Delhi and Mumbai International Airports and is also the biggest airports in the country.

The Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

Spread in a total area of 2,55,645 square metres, the T-2 in its first phase will have 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions and 17 security check lanes. There will be nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,932.

Terminal 2: Capacity

The Benglauru International Airport's new terminal will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore. Officials said that the new 'Terminal in a Garden' is set to boost BLR Airport's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed.

Terminal 2: Features

Officials of the Kempegowda International Airport said that this Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

With agencies inputs