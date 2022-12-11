topStoriesenglish
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa’s Mopa International Airport; Check opening date

Goa's Mopa International airport has been built with modern amenities and design and will be capable of handling 4.4 million passengers per year in its first phase.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa’s Mopa International Airport; Check opening date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mopa International Airport in Northern Goa today. The new airport in the region is an attempt to boost air connectivity in the region and is in sync with the government's aim to boost tourism in Goa. The new airport has been built with a cost of Rs 2,870 crore and is scheduled to begin operations on January 5, 2023. It is to be noted that the foundation stone of the airport was laid by the PM back in November 2016.

The Mopa International Airport will be the second airport in the state and will be operated alongside the Dabolim airport in South Goa. Moreover, the airport's inauguration gives the state an infrastructural boost and will supplement overall economic development in the state.

The Mopa International airport in Goa has been built with a sustainable infrastructure plan. In addition to other features, it has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED runway lighting, rainwater collection, and a cutting-edge sewage treatment system with recycling capabilities.

The Mopa International Airport features a variety of best-in-class technology, including 5G-capable IT infrastructure and StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings. The airport has 14 parking spaces, a location for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, a runway large enough to handle the largest aircraft in the world, and cutting-edge, autonomous air navigation systems, among other amenities.

With an expandable saturation capacity of 33  million people per year (MPPA), Phase I of the airport will initially be able to accommodate roughly 4.4 MPPA. The airport will promote the socio-economic growth of the State while meeting the demands of the tourism sector. It has the capacity to act as a significant logistical centre, directly connecting different domestic and foreign sites. The airport will reportedly have connections to numerous types of transportation. Furthermore, Indigo and GoFirst airlines have already announced their flight operations from the airport. 

The airport is of the highest calibre and will also provide visitors with a sense of and understanding of Goa. The Goan-originated azulejos tiles were widely utilised throughout the airport. The atmosphere of a typical Goan cafe is likewise imitated in the food court. Additionally, there will be a special location for a hand-picked flea market where regional artists and crafters are welcome to exhibit and sell their goods. 

GoaNarendra Modipm modi goa visitGoa International AirportMopa international airport

