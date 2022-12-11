PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport today; Check pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Maharashtra and Goa, and during this visit, PM will officially inaugurate the Mopa International Airport. It is to be noted that the PM laid the airport's foundation stone in November 2017, and an estimated Rs 2,870 crores was invested in its development. The airport is expected to be operational by 5 January 2023. In addition, the PM will cut the ribbon on a number of other projects during his trip to Goa and Maharashtra, including the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway and Nagpur Metro Phase-II.

The Mopa International Airport was built with the idea of sustainable infrastructure in mind. It has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED runway lighting, rainwater collection, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment system with recycling capabilities, among other such amenities.

It has a variety of best-in-class technology, such as StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, as well as IT infrastructure that is 5G capable. The airport features, among other things, a runway big enough to handle the biggest aircraft in the world, 14 parking places, a place for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, and cutting-edge independent air navigation equipment.

New International Airport at Mopa, Goa to start operations from 5th Jan, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZvrG6nH90c — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) December 9, 2022

Phase I of the airport will initially be able to handle around 4.4 million passengers per year (MPPA), with an extendable saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will support the State's socioeconomic development while addressing the needs of the tourism industry. It has the capacity to serve as a large logistical hub, directly connecting various domestic and international sites. Plans are for the airport to provide links for many modes of transportation.

Weaving stronger connectivity through a web of airports



PM @narendramodi to inaugurate the Mopa International Airport, Goa on 11th December 2022.



Mopa airport will be the second airport in Goa. pic.twitter.com/7eDxSAd79i — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 10, 2022

The airport will provide visitors a sense of and understanding of Goa in addition to being of the greatest calibre. Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa, were used extensively throughout the airport. The food court also replicates the ambiance of a conventional Goan cafe. There will also be a unique area for a carefully selected flea market, where local artisans and craftspeople will be welcomed to display and sell their wares.